With CalFresh emergency allotments ending, food banks stand ready to help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier in February, beneficiaries of CalFresh, the state's food assistance program, were informed that the extra benefits they had been receiving for the last three years due to the pandemic would be coming to an end. The emergency allotments end in February, with the last one coming at the beginning of March.

The CalFresh emergency allotments gave individual beneficiaries additional food benefits on top of their regular monthly benefits. These benefits were to help people get through the covid-19 pandemic. Now, with the state and federal governments winding down the country's emergency response, the plan is ending.

Other factors impacting the economy have left food more expensive than it was before the pandemic despite the emergency being declared over. For people who will be left in need by the emergency allotments ending, CalFresh Policy Assistant Program Director Angela Garcia says it's important to know that there are other places to get help.

"So, additional resources include our partnership with the food banks, CAP-K," said Garcia. "We definitely encourage individuals needing additional food resources to contact their local food bank."

Garcia went on to explain how the emergency allotments worked and what, exactly, is changing.

"If an individual is only eligible for $81 because there's a household size of one, they were normally receiving $281, which is the maximum based on these emergency CalFresh allotments," said Garcia.

With the emergency allotments ending, the individual eligible for $81 in food stamps who had been getting $281 would go back to getting the $81 they originally qualified for.

In anticipation of the amount of food assistance being reduced, food banks throughout Bakersfield are ready to provide much-needed assistance. According to CAP-K Food Bank Administrator Kelly Lowery, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County is responsible for distributing food through about 150 different distribution sites across Kern County.

"On a monthly basis, we distribute about 1.5 to 2 million pounds of food across the 150 distribution sites across Kern County across our network of partners," said Lowery.

Lowery says CAP-K helps over 80,000 people through food distributions and other services and resources available to the public.

"We have about 50 commodity sites all across Kern County where individuals on a monthly basis get a months' supply of commodities," said Lowery. "We also have pantries that operate with different guidelines, so it kind of varies by location."

Another group ready to help with food is Golden Empire Gleaners. The nonprofit organization feeds roughly 12,000 people per month and serves primarily families of low income.

Executive Director for Golden Empire Gleaners Debbie Powers says they have already seen an increase in community need, and she tells people all the ways and places to find food for themselves and their families.

"If they have children in school they could call up the local schools or they could come volunteer for us and work from 8 to 12 and have a snack in the morning and have lunch and then take home a basket of food that would feed their families for a week," said Powers.

The California Department of Social Services also advises people to call 2-1-1 if they have any questions about the emergency allotments ending and for a complete list of food resources available in Kern County.