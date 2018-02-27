Woman accused of stabbing son to death taken into custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A California City woman was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly stabbing her son to death.

Police say Cynthia Gulley, 55, is suspected of stabbing her son Christian Gulley, 35, last Tuesday morning at their home on Herlock Avenue.

When officers responded they found Christian dead with apparent stab wounds.

Officers also found an elderly man deceased inside of the home. The cause of this death is unknown.

Cynthia was suffering from a self-inflicted stab wound and was taken to the hospital. She was taken into custody after she was released from there.

Cynthia is expected to appear in court on Wednesday and is facing first degree murder.