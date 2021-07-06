Woman arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle accident released on bond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The woman who was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy has been released on bond. Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez was arrested on July 2nd in connection to a fatal accident back in January of this year.

Nic Peterson was riding back from church on January 10th on a motorcycle driven by his step-father Johnathan Deal when they were struck by an SUV driven by Moreno-Gonzalez. The accident happened at the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads.

Peterson died at the scene of the accident and Deal was transported to a local hospital where he eventually recovered from injuries that left him in a medically-induced coma.

Moreno-Gonzalez was charged with felony vehicle manslaughter with gross negligence and a traffic violation. She posted bail and was released. Her bail had been set at $50,000.