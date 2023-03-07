Woman arrested in Downtown Bakersfield for unnecessarily firing gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun in a public area in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Mar 3.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), Angelica Vasquez, 30, intentionally shot a gun while a fight was going on between two men in the area of 18th Street and Eye Street around 11:42 p.m. Police say that despite numerous bystanders being present, Vasquez allegedly shot a round into the roadway. The men who were fighting fled the area.

Vasquez was arrested without incident on several charges, including negligent discharge of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.