Woman dead after driving off Panorama Bluffs

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
A woman has died after driving off of the Panorama Bluffs on Thurs, March 23. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers discovered a Kia sedan car on the slope of the bluffs near Panorama Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway around 11:53 p.m.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Mar 24, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman has died after driving off of the Panorama Bluffs on Thurs, March 23.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers discovered a Kia sedan car on the slope of the bluffs near Panorama Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway around 11:53 p.m. The driver died at the scene.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the Kia was traveling northbound on Mount Vernon Avenue before driving through the intersection of Mount Vernon and Panorama Drive and leaving the road at the Panorama Bluffs.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to the BPD.

A witness of the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

