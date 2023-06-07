Woman dies after crashing into a brick wall on Gosford Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman is dead following a single-car crash on Gosford Road on Wed, June 7.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman, "possibly in her mid-20s," was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion southbound on Gosford Road. She then left the roadway "for unknown reasons" from the right shoulder of the road, south of Carlock Road. The Ford then overturned and hit a brick wall. The woman died at the scene.

According to the CHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, however, she remained inside the car. It is unknown how fast she was driving.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.