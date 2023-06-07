Watch Now
Woman dies after crashing into a brick wall on Gosford Road

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.
23ABC News
On June 7, 2023, at approximately 4:02 am, Bakersfield Communications Center received a call of a solo vehicle crash versus a brick wall in the area of Gosford Road, south of Carlock Road.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 12:13:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman is dead following a single-car crash on Gosford Road on Wed, June 7.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman, "possibly in her mid-20s," was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion southbound on Gosford Road. She then left the roadway "for unknown reasons" from the right shoulder of the road, south of Carlock Road. The Ford then overturned and hit a brick wall. The woman died at the scene.

According to the CHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, however, she remained inside the car. It is unknown how fast she was driving.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

