Woman hiker with possible ankle injury found herself stranded near Alfred Harrell Highway

Johana Restrepo
4:49 PM, Feb 7, 2018
Bakersfield Fire Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman hiking near Alfred Harrell Highway was rescued by Bakersfield Fire after she suffered a possible ankle injury and found herself stranded.

Crews made contact with her and assessed her injuries, then carried her inside of a stokes basket to the top of a hill where she was delivered to an ambulance.

She was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Local News