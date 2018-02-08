Woman hiker with possible ankle injury found herself stranded near Alfred Harrell Highway

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman hiking near Alfred Harrell Highway was rescued by Bakersfield Fire after she suffered a possible ankle injury and found herself stranded.
Crews made contact with her and assessed her injuries, then carried her inside of a stokes basket to the top of a hill where she was delivered to an ambulance.
She was then transported to a nearby hospital.
