Woman killed in rollover crash on Taft Highway identified

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A 22-year-old woman killed in a Monday morning rollover crash on Taft Highway has been identified.

Charlie Daisy Serna, 22, of Bakersfield, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic south on Buena Vista Road approaching Taft Highway and ran through a stop sign before broadsiding a 2016 Scion causing the Honda to rollover, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Serna was declared dead at the scene, said CHP. The driver of the Scion was taken to Kern Medical with minor injuries, said CHP. The crash occurred at about 7:41 a.m., said CHP.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, said CHP.