Woman stabbed to death in Cal City identified

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - A woman who was stabbed to death in California City last month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Veronica Medina, of Mojave, has been identified as the victim of the stabbing on Jan. 28.

Medina, 20, was killed in the area of Poppy Boulevard and Baron Avenue.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

On the same day, Cal City Police were investigating a stabbing involving another woman.

No known connections between the two stabbings have been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call California City Police at (760) 373-8606.