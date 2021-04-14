Watch
Woman suspected of killing her children in L.A. pleads not guilty to Kern carjacking charge

Associated Press
Liliana Carrillo
Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 19:05:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Los Angeles woman who is the main suspect in an LAPD investigation into the death of three children was in court in Kern County Wednesday where she pled not guilty to carjacking charges.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, is suspected in L.A. of killing her three children over a custody dispute.

On Wednesday, Carrillo was in court pleading not guilty to carjacking and theft of one vehicle and attempted carjacking of a second vehicle. According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, the alleged crimes occurred within moments of each other on Saturday.

She is facing four felony counts and is due back in court on May 7. She is being held on $2 million bail.

