Woman's camera captures mountain lion sightings near Tehachapi

Veronica Acosta
9:39 PM, Feb 16, 2018
A woman’s surveillance camera captured footage of a mountain lion on two different days in Golden Hills near Tehachapi. 

Two of the photos given to 23ABC are dated back to Feb. 1st and show the mountain lion just before 3 a.m. 

Three other photos show the mountain lion on Feb. 9th around 4:15 a.m. The photos snapped on Feb. 9th also show the mountain carrying something in its mouth. 

