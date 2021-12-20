Wonderful College Prep Academy Delano, Lost Hills teams take top awards in LEGO competition

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wonderful College Prep Academy robotics team in Delano took home some top awards on Dec. 11th during the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League Central California Championship.

“Demonstrating a solid understanding of STEM principles and proposing an innovative solution to a real-world transportation challenge is no small feat, especially for 6th through 8th grade students. This seven-student team did a phenomenal job planning, leading, and executing a five month-long project,” said Alex Castellanoz, WCPA Delano 6th grade English Language Arts teacher and recipient of the Coach/Mentor of the Year award. “After working countless hours to perfect their project, the LEGO Wolves left the competition feeling validated and energized to represent WCPA at the National Championship next year.”

The team, made up of students ages 5 to 11-years old, earned a Global Innovation Award Nomination and Coach/Mentor of the Year.

Wonderful College Prep Academy Wonderful College Prep Academy Lost Hills robotics team won the 1st Place Core Values Award for demonstrating teamwork throughout the challenge uring the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League Central California Championship.

“As a first-year team, I’m incredibly proud of what our students accomplished. Throughout the challenge, we maintained the mantra: We play to win, but we win together,“ said Justin Steiner, WCPA Lost Hills principal and robotics team coach. “The FIRST® LEGO® League Core Values are a key aspect of the challenge since the program helps prepare students with the skills they need to become tomorrow’s leading problem solvers and innovators. Every WCPA child played a part in this year’s project, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to teamwork in and outside of the classroom.”

The Delano robotics team will be one of three California schools to compete against 100 teams at the 2022 FIRST LEGO National Championship in Houston, Texas, in April.

The FIRST LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children ages 4-16 through a hands-on learning program.