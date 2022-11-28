World Mission Society Church of God and Keep Bakersfield Beautiful partner to clean Mill Creek Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of members from a local church partnered with Keep Bakersfield Beautiful to clean up Mill Creek Park in Downtown Bakersfield on Sunday, November 27th.

The World Mission Society Church of God says the goal of the Green Earth Campaign is to maintain the cleanliness of our community and the planet. The clean-up crew consisted of an international young adult worker volunteer group who practice volunteer service in their workplaces and communities.

“Showing our neighbors a positive example and exerting a positive influence in the community and we are really hoping that others take the same kind of action to beautify their surroundings, to elevate the prestige of their family, of their community, of their street, and of their city, which will in turn help to permeate the entire country and the entire world," said Analisbeth Garcia of the World Mission Society Church of God.

In addition to Mill Creek Park, members of the church regularly volunteer to help other areas of Bakersfield, including cleaning the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater and planting trees near the Bakersfield sign.