Wounded Heroes Fund helps World War II veteran celebrate his 96th birthday

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A local World War II veteran was honored Monday in a special way.

Hughey Young hails from Wasco, where he celebrated his 96th birthday with his wife and about a dozen other veterans.

The Wounded Heroes Fund traveled to Young’s home to wish him a special happy birthday.

Young was among the veterans who took part in the very first honor flight. He said the special thing about honor flight is that those who take the journey never come back the same.

“I didn’t know a single soul on the flight when it started, but boy, when it was over I had 21 good friends there,” he said.

Young said that especially during this difficult time, seeing all those veterans come out to help him celebrate his birthday helps restore his faith in humanity.