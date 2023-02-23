Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Wreaths Across America Project mobile education exhibit makes stop in Bakersfield

A mobile education exhibit honoring those who have served our country made a stop in Bakersfield on Tues, Feb 21. The Wreaths Across America Project aims to remember the fallen and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit
Posted at 11:06 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 14:06:04-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A mobile education exhibit honoring those who have served our country made a stop in Bakersfield on Tues, Feb 21.

The Wreaths Across America Project aims to remember the fallen and teach the next generation the value of freedom. It did so in Bakersfield so by bringing the local community together for an interactive exhibit that shares the stories of military heroes.

"This is an opportunity to let more families know just what it is that these individuals have given up for their country," said Susie Marthesini, Chairperson of Resources for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Thanks to help from the Bakersfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, visitors were able to stop by and see the exhibit firsthand in Downtown Bakersfield.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show