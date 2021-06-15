Yankee Canyon fire closes Hwy. 178, precautionary evacuations in place

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire off of Lake Isabella has closed Highway 178 between Auxiliary Dam and Paradise Cove, according to Kern County Fire.
KCFD reported a precautionary evacuation has been announced for residents of Yankee Canyon.
This is a developing story.
#YankeeFire #vegetationfire Highway 178 closed between the Auxiliary Dam and Paradise Cove. ⚠️A precautionary evacuation has been announced for residents of Yankee Canyon.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yNs6xtNr89— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) June 15, 2021