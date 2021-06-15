Watch
Yankee Canyon fire closes Hwy. 178, precautionary evacuations in place

23ABC News
Yankee Canyon Fire
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jun 15, 2021
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire off of Lake Isabella has closed Highway 178 between Auxiliary Dam and Paradise Cove, according to Kern County Fire.

KCFD reported a precautionary evacuation has been announced for residents of Yankee Canyon.

This is a developing story.

