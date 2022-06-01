Youth Commission holding supply fair for Bakersfield students this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students helping students by providing much needed necessities and items for the next school year.

“Because it may seem like a little something that's just sitting in the back of your closet, but that could be the world to a student,” said Jordyn Toler, a student member of the Youth Commission of Bakersfield.

While summer break is just days away, Toler and Emily Bell are already thinking ahead to next year as members of the Youth Commission.

“By doing a donation drive that will go to the students, causes them to not have to go out of their way to come to the assistance league," Bell said.

Instead of thinking about classes or activities, they’re thinking about their fellow students, especially those who might be struggling to get the basic items throughout the school year. That's why for their annual project, the commission is holding a donation supply drive, looking for items like clothing, toys, and hygiene supplies.

“People always need socks, that's one of the most needed necessities in homeless shelters" Toler said. "And these hygiene kits allow them to step into school feeling confident. We have just basic jackets, schools boxers, uniforms that fit the dress codes."

The Youth Commission of Bakersfield is a group that brings together students from every ward in city these students help identify issues and needs of youth throughout the city and report to City Council.

“It’s important as members of the Bakersfield Youth Commission to understand that our community involvement goes pass the commission so in years to follow I hope to stay involved," Bell said.

They say that the pandemic opened their eyes even more to the struggles that some students face on a daily basis difficulties that they had never experienced but that they could do something about.

“When you’re a student, it’s easy to see and empathize with students," Toler said. "So to be around a group of students that really care, that's something I want to be a part of every day.”

If you'd like to help the commission, you can donate items at their supply drive Saturday. It's happening at the Assistance League Bargain Box Thrift Shop in Downtown Bakersfield on Q Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.