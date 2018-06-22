Zach Skow shares his morning smoothie on Simply Sweet Allison

Allison Gargaro
10:48 PM, Jun 21, 2018
Zach Skow drinks this smoothie every single morning. It is packed with fruits and veggies and tastes delicious! Learn how to make this on Simply Sweet Allison.

Reuben Guerra

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet Allison we had two special guests, Zach Skow and one of his dogs Cora Rose. Zach came to our kitchen to show us how he makes his liver elixir smoothie, that helped save his life. 

Zach makes a variation of this veggie and fruit smoothie every single morning. The beets used in this deliciously smooth super drink give it a deep red color, and we use fruit that is frozen to give it a thick texture with a hint of sweetness.

I have a list of ingredients we used. As for exact measurements, well it is up to you on how much of each ingredient you like the best!

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of kale, spinach, or both

- 1/2 cup kefir (or coconut/ almond milk)

- 1/2 cup frozen blueberries

- 1 frozen banana

- 4 mint leaves

- 1 inch of ginger, diced or grated

- 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

- 1 steamed beet

- 2 kiwis

Method:

  1. Place all if the ingredients into a blender and mix on high until smooth. 

