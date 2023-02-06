Watch Now
ZZ Top to perform at Dignity Health Amphitheatre

Dusty Hill ZZ Top
Winslow Townson/Winslow Townson/Invision/AP
ZZ Top guitarist Dusty Hill performs at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion on Sunday, August 28, 2016 in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:19 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:19:25-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Classic American rock band ZZ Top will be stopping by Southwest Bakersfield on Sat, April 29.

ZZ Top will perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk as part of their Raw Whisky Tour. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” have been performing rock and blues music since 1969. The band has had over fifty years of experience in the industry and is known for hits such as "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Tush," "Legs," and "La Grange."

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show can be bought online through AXS.com at 10 a.m. on Fri, Feb 10.

