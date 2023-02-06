ZZ Top to perform at Dignity Health Amphitheatre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Classic American rock band ZZ Top will be stopping by Southwest Bakersfield on Sat, April 29.

ZZ Top will perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk as part of their Raw Whisky Tour. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” have been performing rock and blues music since 1969. The band has had over fifty years of experience in the industry and is known for hits such as "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Tush," "Legs," and "La Grange."

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show can be bought online through AXS.com at 10 a.m. on Fri, Feb 10.