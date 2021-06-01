Bakersfield Police release case update for missing West boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a case update for the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West, who went missing on Dec. 21, 2020, in California City.

According to BPD, in connection to this case, 83 people have been interviewed, 44 search warrants have been conducted on residences and electronic devices, 170 items have been seized, over 200 tips have been received, `16 mass area searches have been conducted and three searches have been conducted outside of California.

The West boys, 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin, have been on the minds of law enforcement officers and the community for over five months now. Many questions remain surrounding their disappearance.

The California City Police Department originally investigated the case, as the last place the boys were seen was at the home of their adoptive parents in Cal City. The adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West said the boys were playing with chalk in the backyard when they suddenly went missing.

Since that initial investigation, Cal City PD, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Kern County Sheriff's Office and BPD have assisted in the investigation. BPD took over the investigation on March 1.

According to the latest facts released by BPD, all associated family members including the adoptive and biological parents have been interviewed by police, some on multiple occasions.

Police said this case "is not a cold case." BPD said a detective has been assigned as the full0time lead investigator along with a team of detectives and crime analysts.

BPD said they are working closely with experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with 'technical experts' from the FBI.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.