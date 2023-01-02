Watch Now
23 states raise minimum wage for 2023

FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, protesters march in support of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of an expanding national movement known as Fight for 15, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 7:47 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 10:48:09-05

(KERO) — Millions of people in the United States are starting the new year with a pay raise.

Starting Mon, Jan 2, hourly minimum wages in 23 states will rise as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or to account for cost-of-living changes. The increases will affect nearly 8.5 million workers.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour has not changed since 2009. Additionally, nearly 30 cities and counties across the US will increase their minimum wage according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI).

