$858 billion allotted in national defense funding

(KERO) — The Senate has passed a sweeping annual defense authorization by a vote of 83 to 11.

The legislation authorizes $858 billion in national defense funding and rescinds the U.S. military's COVID vaccine mandate.

Additionally, a nearly five percent pay raise for service members is included along with provisions to strengthen air power and cybersecurity capabilities.

The Senate bill does not just focus on our military but also bolsters support for Ukraine and NATO.

Since it had already passed the house, it now goes to president Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.