At least 7 people arrested for deadly kidnapping of 4 Americans in Mexico

The victims were shuttled to multiple locations before they were found in a house around Matamoros.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 12:05:37-04

MATAMOROS, Mexico (KERO) — Mexican authorities have made another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this year.

A total of at least seven people have been arrested in the case.

Latavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams both survived the kidnapping, while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed. The tight-knit group had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros for Washington McGee to undergo a medical procedure.

The group was attacked by gunmen who fired into their van before loading them into the back of a truck and taking them away. The victims were shuttled to multiple locations before they were found in a house around Matamoros.

