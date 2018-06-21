Bear cub climbs ladder to escape Wisconsin basement

A bear cub found itself trapped in a newly constructed basement in Vials County, Wisconsin and the state Department of Natural Resources staff had to get creative to get the little guy out safely.

The DNR posted a video on Youtube showing crews lowering a ladder into the basement as the cub cries for its mother, which the DNR said watched the rescue from afar.

The cub is a quick learner and climbed up the ladder to safety.

It then ran into the woods to reunite with its mother.

