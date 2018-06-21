Bear cub climbs ladder to escape Wisconsin basement

Fair
A bear cub found itself trapped in a newly constructed basement in Vials County, Wisconsin and the state Department of Natural Resources staff had to get creative to get the little guy out safely.
The DNR posted a video on Youtube showing crews lowering a ladder into the basement as the cub cries for its mother, which the DNR said watched the rescue from afar.
The cub is a quick learner and climbed up the ladder to safety.
It then ran into the woods to reunite with its mother.
Sara Netanyahu allegedly misused state funds by fraudulently ordering $100,000 worth of meals to the prime minister's residence.
Turkey announced it's imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports.
British organizations are rolling out ads and local law enforcement agencies are introducing hotlines.
The country just criminalized efforts to help refugees and asylum-seekers.