(KERO) — President Joe Biden arriving back in D.C Saturday evening after wrapping up his historic trip to the Middle East.

Biden spent his final day of the trip laying out his strategy to build and strengthen alliances in the region.

The president trying to assure middle eastern leaders and the rest of the world that the U.S still believes the region is critical to its foreign policy goals, pledging to remain involved in the Middle East.

"As the world grows more competitive, and the challenges we face more complex, it is only becoming clearer to me at how closely woven America's interests are with the successes of the middle east. We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," said President Biden

Biden also committing one billion dollars in aid to food security assistance in the Middle East and North Africa

The president also noting Gulf Arab leaders are pledging more than three billion dollars over the next two years in global infrastructure and investment projects.