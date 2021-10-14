Body camera captures moment Texas officers rescued man from burning car

GARLAND, Texas — A body camera captured the dramatic moment Texas police officers rescued an unconscious man from a burning car Wednesday morning.

The Garland Police Department released the footage on Facebook later that day.

WARNING: Some may find the video below disturbing

The Dallas-area department says its officers responded to the single-vehicle accident shortly before 3 a.m. CT on Forest Lane near police headquarters.

The passenger had been ejected and the vehicle immediately caught on fire with another person still inside, according to police.

The officers began fighting through the intense heat while the fire quickly overtook the car.

“With only seconds left, the officers desperately pulled the unconscious man out of the burning car before it became fully engulfed,” wrote the department.

Police say the driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries sustained in the crash. Those injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

“We are very proud of these officers for their quick response and heroic acts," said the department.