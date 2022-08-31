CDC vaccine advisers to vote on boosters this week

KERO — Vaccine advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to vote this week on updated covid-19 boosters. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Thursday to discuss Pfizer and Moderna's updated boosters.

Both companies have requested emergency use authorization. Pfizer sought authorization for its updated booster for people aged 12 and older and Moderna sought authorization for people aged 18 and older.

The updated boosters are formulated to protect against both the original coronavirus strain plus the omicron ba.5 variant. The boosters have to be authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC before they can be distributed.

With this vote, the boosters could become available by the end of the week.