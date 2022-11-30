Watch Now
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awards $3.2 billion in grants to public health

Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:17:10-05

(KERO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it is awarding $3.2 billion in grants to public health. The agency says the money will touch services available to everyone in the United States.

The vast majority of the money, $3 billion, comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. That money will be used to recruit and train people like epidemiologists, contact tracers, and community health workers.

According to the CDC, the grants will help state and local health departments that were stressed by COVID-19.

