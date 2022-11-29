Watch Now
Closing arguments to begin for Trump Organization fraud trial

Posted at 7:18 AM, Nov 29, 2022
NEW YORK (KERO) — Closing arguments begin later this week for the tax fraud trial involving the Trump Organization.

The defense rested after calling just two witnesses. Prosecutors want to punish the company for its finance chief's efforts to avoid paying income taxes on perks like housing and luxury vehicles.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday, December 1st and Friday, December 2nd. Lawyers from both sides will meet with the judge on Tuesday, November 29th to determine how to instruct jurors.

Deliberations are expected to begin next week.

