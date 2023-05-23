Congress urged by Biden administration to pass 'Halt Fentanyl Act'

WASHINGTON (KERO) — The White House wants to crack down on the fentanyl supply in the United States.

The Biden administration urged Congress to pass the Halt Fentanyl Act. The bill was sponsored by House Republicans and would increase penalties for drug traffickers by permanently scheduling all fentanyl-related substances into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.

The White House has been calling for the change since September 2021. Officials say the bill will help combat fentanyl supply from flowing into the United States.

