Days after meeting President Biden, Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a plenary session at the Summit of the Americas, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 13:51:05-04

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time — just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated.

Trudeau had met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The Biden administration has not said whether the president is considered a close contact.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 in January. The prime minister also had isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

