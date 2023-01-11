Department of Transportation sends complaint to Southwest Airlines

(KERO) — Federal officials say they are acting on thousands of complaints related to Southwest Airlines' holiday travel meltdown. The complaints include that the airline is not making good on its pledge to issue refunds.

The Department of Transportation has sent every complaint directly to Southwest. The agency is giving the airline 60 days to respond.

Southwest said it canceled more than 16,000 flights between December 21st and December 31st. The airline has to honor passenger refund requests within seven business days if the traveler paid by card and 20 days if they paid by cash or check.