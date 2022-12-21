Drug Enforcement Administration releases fentanyl seizure numbers for 2022

(KERO) — 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl have been seized across the nation this year, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The DEA announced on Tuesday, Dec 20 that they seized over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. The administration said that's more than double what was seized in 2021.

Other drugs seized include nearly 131,000 pounds of methamphetamine, over 4,300 pounds of heroin, and 444,000 pounds of cocaine.