Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications

Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 15:53:51-05

(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety.

Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.

It's important to note that these two psychiatric drugs aren't opioids, but they are regulated by the federal government because they can be addictive.

