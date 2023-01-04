EPA, Army announce final 'Waters of the United States' rule

(KERO) — The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the United States Department of the Army announced a final rule establishing a durable definition of “Waters of the United States" on Tues, Jan 3.

The rule returns to a reasonable and familiar framework founded on the pre-2015 definition, with updates to reflect existing Supreme Court decisions, the latest science, and the agencies’ technical expertise. It also establishes limits that appropriately draw the boundary of waters subject to federal protection.

The final rule restores fundamental protections so that the nation will be closer to achieving Congress’ goal in the Clean Water Act: that American waters be fishable and swimmable.