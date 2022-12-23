'Equal Pay for Team USA' bill to head to President Joe Biden

(KERO) — A bill that guarantees equal pay for female athletes now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act requires all athletes representing the United States in any international competition to receive equal pay and benefits, regardless of gender. The bill covers more than 50 national sports.

It follows a federal gender discrimination lawsuit women filed against U.S. Soccer in 2019. The women eventually signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for all genders earlier this year.