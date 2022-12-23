Watch Now
'Equal Pay for Team USA' bill to head to President Joe Biden

FILE - United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, in July 7, 2019. The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Posted at 9:10 AM, Dec 23, 2022
(KERO) — A bill that guarantees equal pay for female athletes now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act requires all athletes representing the United States in any international competition to receive equal pay and benefits, regardless of gender. The bill covers more than 50 national sports.

It follows a federal gender discrimination lawsuit women filed against U.S. Soccer in 2019. The women eventually signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for all genders earlier this year.

