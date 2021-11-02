Watch
Facebook's face-recognition system will be shut down in coming weeks

Tony Avelar/AP
Facebook unveiled their new Meta sign outside the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. An embattled Facebook Inc. is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the “metaverse.” But the social network itself will still be called Facebook. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:57:15-04

MENLO PARK, Calif. — The face-recognition system on Facebook will be shut down in the coming weeks.

Meta, the corporation formerly known as Facebook, made the announcement Tuesday and said it’s part of a company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in its products.

As part of the change, Meta said people who have opted into its face-recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos. The company said it will also delete the facial recognition template used to identify them.

More than a third of Facebook’s daily users have opted into the face-recognition setting and its removal will result in the deletion of more than 1 billion people’s “facial recognition templates,” the company said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

