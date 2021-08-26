Fact or Fiction: People banned from bringing toasters to Trump rallies?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims people are specifically banned from bringing toasters to rallies held by former president Donald Trump.

It's true.

A picture going around shows a real list of prohibited items displayed at Trump's August 22nd rally in Alabama.

That list includes "appliances" with toasters used as an example.

The majority of items on the list are things prohibited by the Secret Service, but that does not include appliances.

So it's not exactly clear why the Trump team feels the need to ban them from his rallies.

However some appliances, such as pressure cookers, are sometimes used to make homemade bombs.

