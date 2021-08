(KERO) — A new report shows the number of hate crimes keeps rising.

The FBI's annual hate crime report showed more than 7,700 incidents last year.

That's the highest number since 2008.

The increase comes as fewer agencies reported hate crimes to the FBI.

In fact, local jurisdictions are not required to report cases to the FBI.

The report showed 62% of victims were targeted because of their race.

20% were targeted because of their sexual orientation and 13% because of their religion.