FBI investigation of former President Donald Trump continues, over one hundred documents recovered

PALM BEACH, Fla. (KERO) — There are new revelations in the FBI's investigation into former President Trump's handling of classified materials after leaving office. The National Archives recovered dozens of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate long before this month's raid.

Correspondences between the government and the Trump legal team show that over 100 documents totaling more than 700 pages were recovered earlier this year.

The information was published on the National Archives website by an archivist appointed by the former president. The information said the FBI would be given access to those documents.

The FBI recovered eleven sets of classified documents when it served a search warrant at Trump's estate on Aug 8. The former president claims the documents were unclassified.