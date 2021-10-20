FBI: More than 60,000 police officers assaulted in 2020

(KERO) — A new FBI report shows that more than 60,000 police officers were assaulted on the job last year.

The FBI says the number of assaults jumped by more than 4,000 from 2019.

31% of those officers assaulted suffered injuries.

The FBI says most of the assaults happened when officers responded to disturbance calls such as family fights and bar fights.

The report shows 46 officers were killed in the line of duty which was down from 48 in 2019.

In the first nine months of this year, 54 officers have been killed in the line of duty.

And in Kern County, our most recent death was Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff in Wasco in July. Campas was 35 years old.