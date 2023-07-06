Florida parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after Fourth of July party

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A toddler has died after her parents left her in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party in Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Lakeland parents Joel and Jazmine Rondon were charged Thursday with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Authorities say the Rondons accidentally left the 18-month-old girl in her car seat while they removed their two other children and unloaded their vehicle after arriving home from the Independence Day celebration.



Joel discovered his toddler unresponsive in the car the following morning and she was declared deceased at a nearby hospital.

It was not immediately clear if the Rondons have hired an attorney.