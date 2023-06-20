Following Idaho insect surge, Nevada town sees influx of Mormon Crickets

ELKO, Nev. (KERO) — A Mormon Cricket crisis is expanding in the western United States.

The insect surge began in Idaho a few weeks ago, however, the bugs are now heading south and causing a mess as they make their move.

Millions of flightless insects are taking over homes in the City of Elko, Nevada. The bugs are blanketing roads and even coating the local hospital. Some Elko homeowners are even using vacuums and power washers to clear out the crickets, as killing the two-inch-long crickets can lead to a smell described as "burning flesh."

The sheer quantity of insects on the streets has forced the Nevada Department of Transportation to use plows. The department is warning drivers of slick roads due to the squashed bugs.

"It's almost like an oil slick," explained Spring Creek resident Jeremiah Moore. "I actually at [an] intersection was coming home and as I came around the corner, I came around a little too fast and ended up in [a] ditch full of water. It was pretty intense."

Outbreaks of Mormon Crickets have been recorded throughout history across the West in Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Montana, and Oregon, historically causing widespread damage to crops and other vegetation.

According to insect experts, the crickets have a four-to-six-year cycle and then go dormant. The crickets could plague the region for years until they are brought back under control by predators.

