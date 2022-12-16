Food waste increases as holiday season approaches

(KERO) — For many Americans, the holidays are a season of plenty with big meals for friends and family and lots of extra treats. That means this time of year also comes with a lot of uneaten leftovers, which means both money in the trash and a wasted opportunity to help fight climate change.

Across the country, about 35 percent of food goes unsold or uneaten. 14 percent of food produced around the world is wasted before it's harvested and another 17 percent is thrown out after it reaches stores and homes. This amount of food could feed 1.26 billion people a year and it generates eight to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"When food goes into the landfill, it produces methane when it rots and that is a powerful greenhouse gas," said Dana Grunders, Executive Director of ReFed. "All of the resources it takes to grow, cool, cook, store, transport your food have a climate footprint, a large one."

While produce and leftovers are the most tossed items, meat and dairy products have the biggest climate impact. As the new year begins, experts say there are some simple tips to keep in mind to reduce food waste. Freezing more food, planning meals in advance, and storing produce properly can all help reduce the amount of food thrown away.