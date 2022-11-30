Watch Now
Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller testifies in court

President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller arrives for a state dinner for President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 30, 2022
(KERO) — A former advisor to former President Donald Trump testified in front of a federal grand jury. Stephen Miller testified as part of the Justice Department's January 6th investigation.

That investigation is separate from the one being done by a house committee. Miller was first subpoenaed in the federal case several months ago.

Department officials say that as a former speechwriter for Trump, Miller can provide a firsthand account of the former president's preparations for the rally on January 6th that happened not long before rioters attacked the Capitol.

