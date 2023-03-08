Girl Scout pictured on new Girl Scout cookie box

ATLANTA, Ga. (KERO) — It is Girl Scout cookie season and one Georgia Girl Scout feels lucky to be one of the girls featured on this year's fan-favorite cookie box.

10-year-old Natalie Suarez Filomeno is one of the girls pictured on the boxes for the all-new flavor Raspberry Rally, which Alantria Dixon with the Girl Scouts of America says is blowing up all over the internet.

"This demand for the cookie was unprecedented," said Dixon. "It was a limited available cookie we sold out in less than 24 hours."

On eBay, the $5 boxes of Raspberry Rally are selling for $30 and more. However, the Girl Scouts say they would prefer people try their varieties at the regular price rather than paying a premium on the resale market.

Living in Atlanta, Georgia, this is the first time Girl Scouts from Filomeno's area have been on the box.

As for the cookie getting most of the attention right now, Filomeno says it is tasty.

"I think it's probably my second favorite," said Filomeno.

Natalie has been able to sell 1,200 boxes of cookies so far.