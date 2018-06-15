Hoover Dam bridge shut down after report of man with gun

A masked man is holding protest signs outside of an armored truck blocking US 93 near Hoover Dam, Trooper Travis Smaka with the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Smaka says there are unconfirmed reports that the masked man has a gun. SWAT and negotiators are en route and multiple agencies are on scene Smaka said.

Jenn Deak was in the visitor center of Hoover Dam about to watch a video on the structure before taking the tour when she heard a security officer yell, "Halt." It is unclear who the officer was addressing.

Shortly after she heard security yell Deak and what she said were another 50-100 people on the tour were evacuated from the dam.

Developing story -- More to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.