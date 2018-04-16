Hot air balloon makes unplanned landing in California

Light Rain
HI: 64°
LO: 44°
Neighbors helped the passengers.
SAN DIEGO - A hot air balloon with 14 passengers and a pilot on board made an unplanned landing in Rancho Peñasquitos Sunday night.
The balloon set down on a hillside at Peñasquitos Drive and Del Diablo Way west of Interstate 15 about 7:15 p.m.
The community jumped in to help, keeping the basket stable and helping the passengers exit safely, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Witnesses helped the pilot bring the basket down to the street where it could be picked up by the owner, police said. The owner's name was not released.
No one was injured.
The NTSB will investigate the cause of the unplanned landing.
Greens leader Richard Di Natale said Australia's approach to drugs is an "unmitigated disaster," and it's time for that to change.
The government had until midday Sunday to either arrange the migrants' deportation or set them free.
Protesters said newly re-elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing nationalist Fidesz party effectively stole the election.
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled their homes in Myanmar since August.