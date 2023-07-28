House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni

WASHINGTON (KERO) — Local Congressman and Speaker of the House Kevin Mccarthy met with Italy's Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, in Washington on Thurs, July 28.

The ongoing war in Ukraine was a big topic of discussion, with Italy rallying support behind Ukraine. During the meeting, McCarthy touted the importance of the strong relationship between America and Italy.

"I think this Prime Minister and her strategy for the future and the connection with America, we'll only be stronger," said McCarthy. "We had a bipartisan meeting with leaders on both sides here. We'll have a lunch afterwards. She will meet with the President and we will continue to build that longing so further grandchildren will be able to understand not just our history, but why we keep it and why the world knew our democracy was safer and stronger."

During Meloni's mentioned meeting with President Joe Biden, Biden thanked her for Italy's steady backing of Ukraine during the war with Russia.

