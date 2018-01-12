IKEA ad requires pregnant women to urinate for a discount

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 44°
(KGTV) - IKEA wants pregnant women to pee on a magazine ad - for a good reason.
Sound disgusting? It may be worthwhile. When urine hits a strip on the ad, it reveals a special discounted price on cribs.
The Swedish furniture company and advertising agency Åkestam Holst created the ad with technology similar to that in pregnancy test kits.
The ad is currently running in the Swedish magazine Amelia, according to Adweek.
We have reached out to IKEA and is waiting for a response on whether the ad will be released in the United States.
Israel will bar entry to 20 global organizations that boycott it. Among them an American Jewish group whose director's husband and kids are Israeli.
Nigel Farage said he's "reaching the point of thinking" the U.K. should vote again on whether to leave the European Union.
The group formed out of Somalia's Union of Islamic Courts, which served as an alternate government in 2006.
A Myanmar commander said some of his soldiers were behind the deadly incident, the country's first admission of guilt against Rohingya Muslims.